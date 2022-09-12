 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Papillion La Vista South Homecoming Court

PHOTO: Papillion La Vista South announces homecoming court

  • 0
PLSHS Homecoming Court

Papillion La Vista South High School announced its 2022 homecoming court. Pictured front row from left are Clare Ullery, Kayla Graveline, Taylor Mauch, Halle Settles, Stella Adeyemi, Jacque Nelson, Melissa Tiedemann and Zoe Leggett. Pictured back row from left are Henry Vote, Aaron Dawson, Caiden Fredrick, Paxton Pedersen, Trenton Andringa, Micah Loyd, Cam Ralston and Brady Fitzpatrick. The Titans' homecoming dance will be Saturday, Sept. 17.
