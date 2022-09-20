 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PAPILLION LA VISTA SOUTH HOMECOMING ROYALTY

PHOTO: Papillion La Vista South announces homecoming royalty

  • 0
PLSHS Homecoming Royalty

Papillion La Vista South High School announced its homecoming royalty on Friday following the football game. Pictured from left are Prince Micah Loyd, King Aaron Dawson, Queen Zoe Leggett and Princess Halle Settles. The Titans celebrated their homecoming dance Saturday.
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert