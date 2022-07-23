 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTO: Papillion's Boy Scout Troop 462 visits Camp Laramie Peak

Papillon Boy Scouts from Troop 463 visited Camp Laramie Peak in Wyoming the week of July 10. Shown at the camp entrance, in frnont rom left, are Jack Torrey, Dylon Paroda, Jacob Williams, Kasey Torrey and Dominic Calderon-Glinsmann. In the back row are Sam Johnson, scoutmaster Ricky Johnson and Abraham Garcia.

 COURTESY TROOP 463

Five Boy Scouts and three leaders from Papillon attended a weeklong camp experience last week at Camp Laramie Peak near Wheatland, Wyoming. They also spent a day at Camp Guernsey Military Training Base learning basic gun safety and using weapons on the firing range.

During the week at Camp Laramie Peak, scouts worked on advancements in environmental science, nuclear physics, shooting sports, nature projects, geology, first aid, wilderness outposts, handicrafts, leatherwork and blacksmithing. They also enjoyed zip lines, ATV courses and rock climbing.

Troop 463 is sponsored by the St. Paul United Methodist Church in Papillon.

