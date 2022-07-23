PHOTO: Papillion's Boy Scout Troop 462 visits Camp Laramie Peak

Five Boy Scouts and three leaders from Papillon attended a weeklong camp experience last week at Camp Laramie Peak near Wheatland, Wyoming. They also spent a day at Camp Guernsey Military Training Base learning basic gun safety and using weapons on the firing range.
During the week at Camp Laramie Peak, scouts worked on advancements in environmental science, nuclear physics, shooting sports, nature projects, geology, first aid, wilderness outposts, handicrafts, leatherwork and blacksmithing. They also enjoyed zip lines, ATV courses and rock climbing.
Troop 463 is sponsored by the St. Paul United Methodist Church in Papillon.