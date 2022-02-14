PHOTO: Prairie Queen coin drive benefits food pantry

Prairie Queen Elementary administrative assistant Amy Rogerson and Principal Pam Lowndes presented Tri-City Food Pantry Director Melissa Nelson, center, a check for $5438.14 on behalf of Papillion La Vista Community Schools on Thursday, Feb. 10. Prairie Queen Elementary families raised $3,448.14 during a weeklong spare change drive for the pantry. Different coins were collected each day (Monday -- pennies, Tuesday -- nickels, etc.) The top three classrooms at the end of the week were crowned “Coin Czars” and received donated Amazon cards for their classrooms. The winning classrooms were:
• First -- Ms. Wagner’s kindergarten classroom at $385.17.
• Second -- Ms. Hunter’s kindergarten classroom at $337.87.
• Third -- Ms. Richardson’s first grade classroom at $283.56.
In addition, staff members raised nearly $2,000 by paying $5 or more to wear jeans to work on Jan. 18. The Tri-City Pantry serves Sarpy County families struggling with food insecurities. Many of the pantry’s clients get referrals from PLCS counselors and social workers.