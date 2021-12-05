 Skip to main content
PHOTO: Santa Greets La Vista
PHOTO: Santa Greets La Vista

The City of La Vista’s 30th annual Santa’s Sleigh Ride was a four-hour winding visit through the city neighborhoods, with special elves helping “Santa” Rick Roy hand out candy canes on Sunday, Nov. 28.

