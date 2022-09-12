 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTO: Sarpy County's annual Salute to Public Safety commemorates 9/11

Annual Salute to Public Safety commemorates 9/11-p1

On Sunday, Sept. 11, the Papillion Volunteer Fire Department and the Shadow Lake Hy-Vee in Papillion hosted the annual Sarpy County Salute to Public Safety. Papillion City Council President Steve Engberg, U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, Nebraska Patriot Guard Ride Capt. Dallan Vogel and U.S. Rep. Mike Flood observe a moment of silence to remember the lives lost in 200l terrorist attacks. Nearly 200 people attended the ceremony, honoring area first responders.
