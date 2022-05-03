 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTO: Spring In Bloom -- Brunch and Style Show

Spring In Bloom - Brunch and Style Show

Members of the Papillion Area Historical Society attended the GFWC Papillion Junior Woman's Club Spring In Bloom - Brunch and Style Show on Saturday April 23 at Trinity Church. More than 150 people attended the program, with fashions provided by Kajoma’s Boutique. More than $5,000 was raised, which will go toward the club's nonprofit grant program.
