PHOTO: Springfield Platteview school board welcomes newcomer, incumbents

011823-pt-news-spcs-board.jpg

The Springfield Platteview Community Schools Board of Education welcomed re-elected incumbents Kyle Fisher and Brian Osborn along with newcomer Lee Smith onto the board on Monday, Jan. 9. The board, pictured from left, is made up of Osborn, Brenda Guenther, Brian Whichman, Fisher, Lisa Roseland and Smith.
