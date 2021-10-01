PHOTO: Titan homecoming court

Be the first to know
At Monday’s meeting of the Papillion La Vista Community School Board of Education, the district updated its COVID-19 numbers, showing cases ha…
A little rain only seemed to make the flowers glow brighter when the Papillion 150 Butterfly & Pollinator Garden in Veterans Park was form…
As part of the fall finale of the Papillion 150 celebration, the City of Papillion and Papillion Area Historical Society will host a performan…
Last week, officials of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of approximately 16,000 semifinalists in the 67th annua…
Starting Oct. 4, 180th Street will be closed from Cornhusker Road to Palisades Drive. The closure is expected to last for eight weeks, dependi…
Zellyka Peralta has completed the Papillion Public Library’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge. She will receive 10 free books, a T-sh…
Thirty-five students, including two from La Vista, have been selected in the latest cohort of Clifton Builders at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The city councils of La Vista and Papillion convened on Tuesday evening for their separate bi-weekly meetings.
Springfield Community Foundation named five new members to its Board of Directors last week
The 2021 nominees for the Sarpy Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards were announced in a press release last week.
