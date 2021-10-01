 Skip to main content
PHOTO: Titan homecoming court
PLSHS Titan Homecoming Court

The Titans celebrate their homecoming with the football game and coronation Friday, Oct. 1, followed by an outdoor dance at Foundation Field on Saturday. King candidates, from left: Trevin Caverzagie, Griffen Denne, Cole Glazebrook, Tommy Goecke, Brayden Hicks, Ian Medeck and Kobe Spire. Not pictured: Daniel Brocaille. Queen candidates, from left: Charlie Anderson, Delaney Bernth, Monet Butler, Courtney Clark, Evie Del Campo, Kara Lang, Jada Lau and Emma O’Neill.
