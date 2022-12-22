PHOTO Wetuski takes ceremonial oath at first La Vista City Council meeting

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The metro area is dotted with centers, halls, community buildings and other repositories of Omaha’s culture, heritage and history.
An economic impact study forecasts continued prosperity for Sarpy County as the new Unified Southern Sarpy Wastewater System progresses, openi…
The City of La Vista has declared a snow emergency beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Despite near-zero wind chills late Saturday morning, dozens gathered at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Omaha to begin a new tradition of honoring veterans laid to rest at one of Nebraska's oldest burial grounds.
The Papillion Police Department is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on a…
A new indoor, year-round swim school will serve children from 4 months to 12 years old.
An in-school fundraising project at Papillion La Vista South High School combined the talents of special education and digital arts students i…
Sarpy County’s five municipalities are going into 2023 on strong footing, along with two counterparts in Douglas and Cass Counties.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.