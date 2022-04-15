 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: 2022 Platteview High School prom court

2022 Platteview High School Prom Court-p1

Senior prom king and queen Max Vollmar and Kaitlin Jeffrey.
2022 Platteview High School Prom Court-p2

Junior prom prince and princess Ezra Stewart and Izzy Clarke.
2022 Platteview High School Prom Court-p3

From left, Cody Metzger, Ashton Lagasse, Chase Wienk, Brock Hudson, and Max Vollmer (prom king, being held.)
2022 Platteview High School Prom Court-p4

From left, Madison Ferrin, Carsyn Lonke, Kaitlyn Jeffrey (Prom Queen), Emma Middleton and Shea Loffer.
