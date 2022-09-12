PHOTOS: 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honors New York City Fire Department

Werner Park hosted the annual Nebraska 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Saturday, Sept. 10, to benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, which supports families of local firefighters who have died and the FDNY Counseling Services Unit.

Participants walked the stadium’s steps for more than two miles, the equivalent of the 110 flights of stairs in the towers of the former World Trade Center. It is believed New York firefighters reached the 78th floor of the South Tower before it collapsed, killing 343 of them.