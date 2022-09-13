 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Big Dig invites children to explore construction equipment

The American Cancer Society partnered with Lueder Construction for the Big Dig Omaha event on Sunday, Sept. 11, on the job site of the new H&H Chevrolet dealership near Highway 370 and Interstate 80.

Children explored excavators, backhoes, scissor lifts and other pieces of large equipment, and more than 15 companies provided machinery for the day.

The event supports the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge Nebraska located in Omaha, which provides 24-hour, temporary housing free of charge to cancer patients and their families traveling 40 or more miles to receive treatment.

