PHOTOS: BMX pros visit Papillion La Vista South High School

Top BMX athletes performed at Papillion La Vista South High School on Thursday while bringing a message about the importance of preventing bullying.

ASA Entertainment conducts an annual national high school tour that uses the “cool factor” of action sports to promote important bullying prevention and mental health awareness messaging, according to a news release.

The tour — which has visited more than 3,000 schools during the past 22 years — brings top BMX pros from the X Games to perform during school assemblies.

Papillion La Vista South joined Crete, Fremont and Westside high schools in hosting a portion of this year’s No Hate Bullying Prevention Action Sports High School Tour.