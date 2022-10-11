PHOTOS: Kindergartners hit the runway for fashion show at Anderson Grove

Kindergartners in two classrooms at Anderson Grove Elementary School held a fashion show highlighting the letters of the alphabet.

Parents came out to the school on Friday, Sept. 30, to watch their children hit the runway — shortly before jets started to hit a different type of un

“We focused for the first few weeks on learning the letter names to the sounds that they already know,” teacher Renee Palumbo said. “Today was an exciting day to let the parents get to see what their child has been learning at school.”

The Papillion La Vista Community Schools students each picked a letter and decorated a brown paper bag vest with items that represent their letter. Palumbo said this was the first time parents joined the event.