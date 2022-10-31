 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PHOTOS: La Vista residents jump start trick-or-treating at Halloween Safe Night

  • 0

The City of La Vista's Halloween Safe Night runs until 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Find more information at cityoflavista.org/2156/Halloween-Safe-Night.

110222-pt-news-lavista-trick-p1.jpg

Trick-or-treaters got an early start Monday evening by accepting a handout from Beetlejuice at the City of La Vista’s Halloween Safe Night at the La Vista Community Center. Area businesses handed out candy and other treats, alongside city departments. Painted pumpkins were spotted outside City Hall, and a line stretched through the parking lot for admission to the free family event.
110222-pt-news-lavista-trick-p2.jpg

The La Vista Public Library distributed event calendars alongside candy at Monday's Halloween Safe Night at the La Vista Community Center.
110222-pt-news-lavista-trick-p3.jpg

Jack Skellington was one of the many characters wandering around the La Vista Community Center during Monday evening's Halloween Safe Night event.
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert