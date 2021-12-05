PHOTOS: La Vista tree lighting delights crowd

LA VISTA -- More than 300 area residents gathered at La Vista City Hall on Monday, Nov. 29 for the city’s Tree Lighting Celebration. Following a concert of holiday favorites by members of the Papillion La Vista High School Choir, “Santa” Mike Schawang sprinkled some “magic dust” from the bucket of a Papillion Fire Department Ladder Truck onto the tree, which burst into a colored delight that earned “oohs” and “ahhs” from the assembled.