PHOTOS: La Vista tree lighting delights crowd
LA VISTA -- More than 300 area residents gathered at La Vista City Hall on Monday, Nov. 29 for the city’s Tree Lighting Celebration. Following a concert of holiday favorites by members of the Papillion La Vista High School Choir, “Santa” Mike Schawang sprinkled some “magic dust” from the bucket of a Papillion Fire Department Ladder Truck onto the tree, which burst into a colored delight that earned “oohs” and “ahhs” from the assembled.

La Vista tree lighting delights crowd – p1

Members of the Papillion La Vista High School Choir wowed the crowd with a cappella versions of classic holiday music at La Vista City Hall on Monday.
La Vista tree lighting delights crowd – p2

A selfie with friends by the La Vista Christmas Tree capped off an evening of merriment.
La Vista tree lighting delights crowd – p3

“Santa” Mike Schawang, with the aid of the Papillion Fire Department, sprinkles some holiday magic to light La Vista’s tree and officially start the city’s month of celebration.
