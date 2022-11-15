 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PHOTOS: Papillion commemorates Veterans Day

  • 0
111622-pt-news-veterans-day-p1.JPG

Left: The Sarpy Serenaders sing at American Legion Post 32 during Papillion’s Veterans Day ceremony Friday, Nov. 11. Right: Papillion Mayor David Black speaks at American Legion Post 32 during the Papillion’s Veterans Day ceremony Friday, Nov. 11.
111622-pt-news-veterans-day-p2.JPG

Papillion Mayor David Black speaks at American Legion Post 32 during Papillion’s Veterans Day ceremony Friday, Nov. 11.
111622-pt-news-veterans-day-p3.JPG

Retired Brig. Gen. Paul Cohen speaks at American Legion Post 32 during Papillion's Veterans Day ceremony Friday, Nov. 11.
111622-pt-news-veterans-day-p4.JPG

People who have served raise their hands while the Sarpy Serenaders sing at American Legion Post 32 =during Papillion's Veterans Day ceremony Friday, Nov. 11.
111622-pt-news-veterans-day-p5.JPG

Retired Brig. Gen. Paul Cohen speaks at American Legion Post 32 during Papillion's Veterans Day ceremony Friday, Nov. 11.
111622-pt-news-veterans-day-p6.JPG

The Sarpy Serenaders sing at American Legion Post 32 during Papillion's Veterans Day ceremony Friday.
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert