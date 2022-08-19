 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PHOTOS: Papillion, La Vista students go back to school

  • 0
PLCS Goes Back to School 2022

Four-year-old twins Brock and Brenna Edwards are ready for their first day of preschool at the Papillion La Vista Community Schools preschool program. 
PLCS Goes Back to School 2022

Most of the Chaney family returned to Papillion La Vista schools on Thursday, Aug. 11, including Jack, a sixth grader at Anderson Grove Elementary School in Bellevue; Jim, a counselor at Carriage Hill Elementary School; and Alli, an eighth grader at Papillion Middle School.
PLCS Goes Back to School 2022

“Sylvie was really excited for her first day this morning, and can’t wait to go back tomorrow!” said Cassie Czaplewski. Sylvie attends the Papillion La Vista Early Childhood Center
PLCS Goes Back to School 2022

Bella Fiser makes ready her return to Papillion Middle School, while brothers Max and Zac head off to Papillion La Vista South High School for another exciting year.
PLCS Goes Back to School 2022

Three of the Cullear children -- Lucas (front left), Sophia (front right) and Lily (back left) -- attend La Vista West Elementary School, while Adrian (back right) attends Papillion La Vista High School.  “It is the first year our kids are in school full-time together!” said Amanda Cuellar. 
PLCS Goes Back to School 2022

“They are only one grade apart in school, but over a foot apart in height,” said Sara Bernier. Hudson attends La Vista Middle School, while Bellamie is finishing up at Hickory Hill Elementary School.
PLCS Goes Back to School 2022

Ethan Gutgsell, left, is a student at G. Stanley Hall Elementary School and Jemma Gutgsell, right, attends La Vista Middle School.
PLCS Goes Back to School 2022

Isabella Grote, left, is a seventh grader at Papillion Middle School, and Benjamin Grote is a second grader at Trumble Park Elementary School. "Isabella and Benny are the youngest of the nine Grote kids, and today was a first for our home with Benjamin not having any siblings to accompany him to the elementary school. The older ones have all moved onto middle school, high school and college or they are graduated,” said Shellaine Grote.
PLCS Goes Back to School 2022

Gavin Carranza is "Back in Black" for his fifth grade debut at Bell Elementary School. We salute you!
PLCS Goes Back to School 2022

Carriage Hill Elementary School’s Cosmo the Cougar and second grader Braxton Schuman are ready for the first day of school.
PLCS Goes Back to School 2022

Eldon and Opal Smith are ready for a fun first day of preschool at Rumsey Station Elementary School.
PLCS Goes Back to School 2022

Reece Rowley, right, lost her first tooth on the first day of school in first grade. It was all smiles for Reece and Tierney in front of G. Stanley Hall Elementary School on Thursday, Aug. 11.
PLCS First Day 2022 - Anderson Grove

Students returned to the classroom at Anderson Grove Elementary School on Thursday, Aug. 11.
PLCS First Day 2022 - Ashbury

Students returned to the classroom at Ashbury Elementary School on Thursday, Aug. 11.
PLCS First Day 2022 - Ashbury

Students returned to the classroom at Ashbury Elementary School on Thursday, Aug. 11.
PLCS First Day 2022 - Ashbury

Students returned to the classroom at Ashbury Elementary School on Thursday, Aug. 11.
PLCS First Day 2022 - Ashbury

Students returned to the classroom at Ashbury Elementary School on Thursday, Aug. 11.
PLCS First Day 2022 - Bell

Students returned to the classroom at Bell Elementary School on Thursday, Aug. 11.
PLCS First Day 2022 - Carriage Hill

Students returned to the classroom at Carriage Hill Elementary School on Thursday, Aug. 11.
PLCS First Day 2022 - G. Stanley Hall

Students returned to the classroom at G. Stanley Hall Elementary School on Thursday, Aug. 11.
PLCS First Day 2022 - Golden Hills

Students returned to the classroom at Golden Hills Elementary School on Thursday, Aug. 11.
PLCS First Day 2022 - Golden Hills

Students returned to the classroom at Golden Hills Elementary School on Thursday, Aug. 11.
PLCS First Day 2022 - Hickory Hill

Students returned to the classroom at Hickory Hill Elementary School on Thursday, Aug. 11.
PLCS First Day 2022 - La Vista

Students returned to the classroom at La Vista Middle School on Thursday, Aug. 11.
PLCS First Day 2022 - La Vista West

Students returned to the classroom at La Vista West Elementary School on Thursday, Aug. 11.
PLCS First Day 2022 - Liberty

Students returned to the classroom at Liberty Middle School on Thursday, Aug. 11.
PLCS First Day 2022 - Papillion Middle School

Students returned to the classroom at Papillion Middle School on Thursday, Aug. 11.
PLCS First Day 2022 - Parkview Heights

Students returned to the classroom at Parkview Heights Elementary School on Thursday, Aug. 11.
PLCS First Day 2022 - Patriot

Students returned to the classroom at Patriot Elementary School on Thursday, Aug. 11.
PLCS First Day 2022 - Papillion La Vista

Students returned to the classroom at Papillion La Vista High School on Thursday, Aug. 11.
PLCS First Day 2022 - Papillion La Vista South

Students returned to the classroom at Papillion La Vista South High School on Thursday, Aug. 11.
PLCS First Day 2022 - Portal

Students returned to the classroom at Portal Elementary School on Thursday, Aug. 11.
PLCS First Day 2022 - Prairie Queen

Students returned to the classroom at Prairie Queen Elementary School on Thursday, Aug. 11.
PLCS First Day 2022 - Prairie Queen

Students returned to the classroom at Prairie Queen Elementary School on Thursday, Aug. 11.
PLCS First Day 2022 - Rumsey Station

Students returned to the classroom at Rumsey Station Elementary School on Thursday, Aug. 11.
PLCS First Day 2022 - Tara Heights

Students returned to the classroom at Tara Heights Elementary School on Thursday, Aug. 11.
PLCS First Day 2022 - Trumble Park

Students returned to the classroom at Trumble Park Elementary School on Thursday, Aug. 11.
PLCS First Day 2022 - Trumble Park

Students returned to the classroom at Trumble Park Elementary School on Thursday, Aug. 11.
PLCS First Day 2022 - Walnut Creek

Students returned to the classroom at Walnut Creek Elementary School on Thursday, Aug. 11.
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert