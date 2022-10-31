 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Papillion's Halloween Safe Night draws hundreds to Papio South

110222-pt-news-papillion-trick-p01.JPG

Papillion's Halloween Safe Night took over the gym of Papillion La Vista South High School on Thursday, Oct. 27, with trick-or-treating, costume contests, pumpkin painting and other family friendly activities. Hundreds came out to enjoy the fall festival with the support of dozens of volunteers.
110222-pt-news-papillion-trick-p02.JPG

110222-pt-news-papillion-trick-p03.JPG

110222-pt-news-papillion-trick-p04.JPG

110222-pt-news-papillion-trick-p05.jpg

110222-pt-news-papillion-trick-p06.JPG

110222-pt-news-papillion-trick-p07.JPG

110222-pt-news-papillion-trick-p08.JPG

110222-pt-news-papillion-trick-p09.jpg

110222-pt-news-papillion-trick-p10.JPG

