PHOTOS: Parkview Heights Elementary students in La Vista learn about fire prevention

Kindergartners, first graders and second graders at Parkview Heights Elementary are ready if they encounter a fire threat.

A trio of firefighters from the Papillion Fire Department visited the school earlier this month to teach the students about fire prevention and review what to do if they wake up to a fire at home or otherwise find themselves in a similar situation.

Students were invited to ask questions, and the firefighters showed them what their gear looks like and how it keeps them safe in a fire.

The young students also got to take a walk around the fire apparatus. The firefighters said the truck is essentially a traveling tool box — one full of specialized gear along with more common tools like wrenches.