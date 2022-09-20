PHOTOS: PLCS first graders explore careers at annual Vehicle Day

The geese weren’t the only ones honking at Papillion’s Halleck Park on Friday morning. Papillion La Vista Community School first graders explored a variety of vehicles and their associated occupations during the district’s annual Vehcile Day on Friday. More than 800 students climbed through semi-trailer trucks, explored a police car, learned about a fire apparatus, honked the horn of a moving truck, met a snake from an animal control officer, saw an unmanned aerial vehicle and participated in other activities. Students were bussed from their schools to a parking lot at Halleck Park to meet with representatives from area businesses and governments to discuss their careers.