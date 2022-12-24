PHOTOS: PLCS schools make fall fundraising, holiday donations

Students, staff and parent-teacher groups across the Papillion La Vista Community Schools committed themselves to raising goods and donations to support important local charities serving Papillion and La Vista.

Among the highlights are 1,100 new personal hygiene items, 2,642 new pairs of socks, 1,600 new pairs of underwear, several totes of tennis shoes, and over $900 in cash given to the PLCS Community Closet, PLCS said in a news release.

More than 1,600 nonperishable items and over $500 in cash were raised for the NeighborGood Community Pantry, formerly known as the Tri-City Food Pantry.

Other donations included 400 pounds of food for the Food Bank for the Heartland, $350 in goods for the Sarpy County Holiday Assistance Program, more than 300 toys for Toys for Tots and more than 300 gifts and cards for local families and assisted living residents.