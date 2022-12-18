PHOTOS: Primrose Schools make donation to food bank

Primrose Schools, including the chain's La Vista location, hosted their annual Caring and Giving Food Drive to support Food Bank of Heartland and Heartland Hope Mission. Parents, children and school staff gathered 4,338 pounds of non-perishables and 492 canned goods to help address food insecurity. The school's initiative encourages children to complete age-appropriate household chores for allowance money to buy canned goods, fostering giving without expectation.