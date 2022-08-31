 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DOG DAY OF SUMMER

PHOTOS: Pups take over Papio Bay

  • 0
Dog Day at the Bay 2022

Dogs swam, frolicked and, well, licked during Dog Day at the Bay on Sunday, Aug. 27. Pups and their owners lined up an hour before Papio Bay opened, and the line for the reservation-required aquatic play date stretched out to the sidewalk. Inside, most dogs waded into the pool — while some chose to make a splashy entrance. The kiddie pool was reserved for small dogs, while the slides were closed for safety during the annual tradition.
Dog Day at the Bay 2022

Dogs of all shapes and sizes enjoyed Papio Bay’s amenities during Dog Day at the Bay on Sunday, Aug. 27.
Dog Day at the Bay 2022

Dog Day at the Bay 2022

Dog Day at the Bay 2022

Dog Day at the Bay 2022

Dog Day at the Bay 2022

Dog Day at the Bay 2022

Dog Day at the Bay 2022

Dog Day at the Bay 2022

Dog Day at the Bay 2022

Dog Day at the Bay 2022

Dog Day at the Bay 2022

Dog Day at the Bay 2022

