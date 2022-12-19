 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Santa rides through Springfield

Santa rides through Springfield – p1

Members of the Springfield Volunteer Fire Department took Kris Kringle on a tour of the town on Saturday, Dec. 17, where he greeted many families waiting on their driveways to meet him.
Santa rides through Springfield – p2

From left, Meghan Guenther, Wyatt Mann, Oliver Mann with mother Jenee, and Emily Guenther with son Teddy were happy to see Santa traveling with the Springfield Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, Dec. 17.
