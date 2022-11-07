 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Sarpy County prepares for Election Day

Early Voting

Mickey Martin, left, of the Sarpy County Election Commission and election volunteer Aaron Gilliland checkout ballots and supplies to Precinct 22 Inspector Debbie Carlson for Tuesday’s elections. Carlson is a third-generation poll worker.
Joshua Harris was one of many early voters at the Sarpy County Election Commission on Monday, Nov. 6. Harris is a health care worker who wouldn’t be able to break away to vote on Election Day.
Queen Jordan votes early on Monday, Nov. 7, at the Sarpy County Election Commission's office in Papillion. On Tuesday, Jordan will be staffing the polls at the Fontenelle Forest Nature Center in Bellevue.
Election Signs La Vista

Election signs near 72nd and Harrison Streets in La Vista.
Election signs near 96th Street and Osprey Lane in Papillion.
Polling Site La Vista

Harrison Street Baptist Church at 8015 Harrison St. in La Vista serves as the Precinct 31 polling place.
Election signs near 96th Street and Osprey Lane in Papillion.
