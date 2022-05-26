The first-ever Sarpy County Senior Olympics, held at the Papillion Landing Field House on May 18, was a heroic tournament of will and skill between the senior centers of Bellevue, La Vista and Papillion. Similar-aged athletes were pitted against each other in battles of wit and grit including pool noodle javelin, paper airplane flying, Nerf sharp shooting, cup stacking, trivia, ladder golf, shot put, ping-pong bowling, putting and a spelling bee.
PHOTOS: Sarpy senior sporting successful
