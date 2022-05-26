 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Sarpy senior sporting successful

The first-ever Sarpy County Senior Olympics, held at the Papillion Landing Field House on May 18, was a heroic tournament of will and skill between the senior centers of Bellevue, La Vista and Papillion. Similar-aged athletes were pitted against each other in battles of wit and grit including pool noodle javelin, paper airplane flying, Nerf sharp shooting, cup stacking, trivia, ladder golf, shot put, ping-pong bowling, putting and a spelling bee.

Sarpy senior sporting successful-p1

Papillion City Council President Steve Engberg (right) marvels at the mighty shot putting skill of Veena Bahri of Papillion Landing’s 55+ Club.
Sarpy senior sporting successful-p2

The La Vista Senior Center’s Steve George finds the bottom of the cup during an intense putting competition at the Sarpy County Senior Olympics on May 18 at Papillion Landing.
Sarpy senior sporting successful-p3

Papillion Landing’s 55+ Club member Dorothy Mattea (left) tries her hand at pool noodle javelin during the Sarpy County Senior Olympics on May 18 at Papillion Landing.
Sarpy senior sporting successful-p4

Shirley Livingston of the La Vista Senior Center takes dead aim while competing in the Sarpy County Senior Olympics’ Nerf sharpshooting competition.
