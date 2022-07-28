 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Springfield art event teaches various mediums

Springfield soared in creativity this Saturday.

People from all over gathered at the Springfield Community Building for art workshops. Classes were taught by instructors Telagio Baptista, Cindi Brusse and Steph Wolcott.

Diane Standefer traveled all the way from Arkansas, having never been to Nebraska before. The six hour drive was well worth it, she said, to take a watercolor class from artist Baptista. Standefer said she began watercolor painting in 2019 and "fell in love with it."

Brusse taught a class on printmaking using gelatin plates, and Wolcott showed guests how to make bracelets using copper etching. 

Event organizer Margie Trembley said she hopes to hold this event four times per year to expose the community to creative activities. She hopes this can offset the negative affects Covid has presented.

