PHOTOS: Springfield Elementary welcomes students to new building

Kyla Hickey tries to get a few selfies as she and her husband Jesse bring their son Ezra to his first day of school at the new Springfield Elementary School on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Little brother Nolan wasn’t keen on participating.
Ophelia Krebs gets a little reassurance from her father Sean before the start of her first day of kindergarten at Springfield Elementary School on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
It was a day of firsts, as these kindergartners prepare to enter the newly opened Springfield Elementary School for their first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
With a mix of excitement and trepidation, newly minted first graders were the first students to walk through the front door of the new Springfield Elementary School on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Without a camera in sight, proud parents captured kindergartners marching to their very first class as Springfield Elementary School on their smartphones.
Teachers Laura Corbett, Lori Berry and Colleen Sylvester do their best to organize chaos at the inauguration of Springfield Elementary School.
These first grade Springfield Tigers were roaring to get into the new Springfield Elementary School on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Kindergarten teacher JoAnn Hisek and her new students make funny faces for parents before heading to their first day of class.
Parents of the newest kindergarten class of Springfield Elementary School give a final wave to their children as they head to their classroom.
First grader Redford Harpenau is escorted to the first day of school by her mother Heather and twin sisters Ireland and Fay.

Learn more about the new Springfield Elementary School:

