PHOTOS: Winter Wonderland warms the heart
PAPILLION -- The 16th annual Winter Wonderland drew an estimated 10,000 to historic downtown Papillion on Saturday, Nov. 27 for a long awaited evening of music, parades and Santa.

Restaurants, shops and bars were jammed with revelers, many offering soups, ciders and hot chocolate. Winter Wonderland coincided with Small Business Saturday, a nationwide effort to get consumers to shop locally.

“It is our special version of a Hallmark movie right here in Papillion,” said Laura Schwartz, Executive Director of the Papillion Community Foundation.

The Papillion Community Foundation and the City of Papillion organize the annual evening. Veridian Credit Union and Meta (formerly Facebook) were Diamond Sponsors.

Ken Molzer directs the Papillion Area Concert Band in a rousing performance of holiday favorites during the Winter Wonderland festival on Nov. 27.
With the flip of a switch, downtown Papillion was aglow with light during Papillion’s Winter Wonderland celebration on Saturday, Nov. 27.
With all the businesses open on Small Business Saturday during Winter Wonderland, it was hard to determine which was more fun: window shopping or people watching?
With all the businesses open on Small Business Saturday during Winter Wonderland, it was hard to determine which was more fun: window shopping or people watching?
