PHOTOS: Winter Wonderland warms the heart

PAPILLION -- The 16th annual Winter Wonderland drew an estimated 10,000 to historic downtown Papillion on Saturday, Nov. 27 for a long awaited evening of music, parades and Santa.
Restaurants, shops and bars were jammed with revelers, many offering soups, ciders and hot chocolate. Winter Wonderland coincided with Small Business Saturday, a nationwide effort to get consumers to shop locally.
“It is our special version of a Hallmark movie right here in Papillion,” said Laura Schwartz, Executive Director of the Papillion Community Foundation.
The Papillion Community Foundation and the City of Papillion organize the annual evening. Veridian Credit Union and Meta (formerly Facebook) were Diamond Sponsors.