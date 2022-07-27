Pie contest, July birthdays and upcoming events at senior centers

The July 3rd Pie Contest was a huge success. Twenty-seven pies were entered in the contest. Jan Gorman, thanks all who entered a pie, supplied an extra pie or purchased a pie. Winners were:

3rd Place in Other Category -Amanda Taylor, Fudge Pie. Received $10 gift card donated by Tropical

3rd Place in Fruit Category- Don Johnson, Peach Blackberry Pie. Received $10 gift card donated by Tropical

2nd Place in Other Category — Sandy Sandquist, Pecan Pie. Received $20 gift card donated by Pepper Jax Grill

2nd Place in Fruit- McCarty Family, Pineapple Pie. Received $20 gift card donated by Azteca Agave

1st place in Other- Nathan Novak, Pecan Pie. Received $30 gift card donated by 72 Table & Tap

1st Place in Fruit- Jean Leu, Strawberry Rhubarb Crumb Pie. Received $30 gift card donated by Maria’s Mexican Restaurant

The Judges were Casey Craven, Metro Community College instructor and chef at Herbe Sainte; Heather Stefano, owner and baker at Omaha Cake Design; and Brad Groesser, owner and chef at The Sojourn Cafe.

At the Ralston Senior Center, they usually have 15 to 24 for lunch with a few more coming in later for bingo. The menu for Aug. 3 will be meatloaf, potatoes, gravy and vegetables. The menu for Aug. 18 will be tuna salad on croissant, bean salad and banana. Call Diane West at 402-885-8895 to make your reservation. Lunch is served every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. At the July 14 bingo party at the Ralston Senior Center, Cora Mather donated ice cream for root beer floats.

On Wednesday, July 20, they celebrated July birthdays. Grace Engleman furnished the treats — Snickers ice cream bars — there were oohs and ahhs everywhere, as that was a special treat. Grace brought along a group of friends and relatives. Last year, she planned to celebrate her 90th birthday, but the restrictions due to COVID-19 put an end to that. Plans were not cancelled, just postponed, so this year she is celebrating her 91st.

Ron Wilson looked forward to attending the state quilting meeting and classes in Kearney and hoped the weather would not be too hot.

At the La Vista Senior Center’s craft class, they are now making golf ball figures and golf ball dogs. In August, they will bring back the 3D puzzles and have lots of different objects for seniors and their grandkids to make. Bob has some wood animals and toys for those who do not want to do puzzles.

Lunch is served Monday through Friday; reservations are required. Call 402-331-3455 to make your reservation and request a newsletter listing all the monthly activities and special outings. The ENOA menu can be found in the Omaha World-Herald every Sunday. Bingo is played every Friday at 1 p.m.

Fifty-six members of the St. Gerald Friends on Q senior group enjoyed the movie “McFarland USA” and the concession snacks last Wednesday. The movie was appropriate for these times as it dealt with immigration issues. It shows how hard immigrants work and how their children, young boys who ran cross country, won the state championship. They attended college and most returned to McFarland to teach or work in the town.

The Friends on Q’s next event will be Wednesday, Aug. 17: an indoor picnic and bingo catered by Lil Willy’s. The cost will be $10. Shirley Cloyd and Cathy Burkhardt are the contacts. Cora Mather has volunteered to help with bingo.

Mary Jo Rosales is back from her family reunion. Every three years, the maternal side of her family get together at Fort Robinson for a Sunday through Thursday reunion. It takes teamwork, planning and organization, but is well worth the effort. The 212 cousins that attended look forward to doing it again in three years.

Marge O’Reilly enjoyed the Ralston Community Theatre’s production of “Something Rotten”. She said the choreography was impressive and vigorous with lots of tapping and, as usual, Todd did a great production. This was the first time I missed a production.

Thank you for your comments and input. You can reach me at janetrentko@cox.net