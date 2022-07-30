 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Platte River State Park to celebrate 40th anniversary on Aug. 13

080322-pt-news-park-anniversary

The waterfall at Platte River State Park in Cass County. 

Platte River State Park, located just west of Louisville, will celebrate its 40th anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 13, with a daylong event for the entire family.

The celebration features a bison stew cookout and Dutch oven desserts to sample, as well as food to purchase, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the ball field. Live classic country and country swing music will be playing.

The amphitheater will be site three presentations: 11:30 a.m. on Native American history of the Plains Indians, 1 p.m. on early settlement in Otoe County and 2 p.m. honoring past employees of the park

Naturalist activities, family campground games, and water games for youth will be at the tennis court area from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A 1- and 3-mile trail run will start at 8 a.m. at the tennis courts. Race-day registrations with no T-shirt will be accepted at the check-in station.

Guests of all ages can participate in the Platte River Anniversary Quest, a series of activities they must complete – and record on a form – to become eligible for a prize drawing. Forms may be picked up at the park office starting Aug. 12 and submitted complete by 10 a.m. on Aug. 14.

For more information, call the park at 402-234-2217. A vehicle park entry permit is required.

