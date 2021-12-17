Platteview boys wrestling splits duals at Omaha Bryan triangular

It was not the best of nights but it also could have been worse for the Platteview boys wrestling team at the Omaha Bryan triangular on Dec. 14.

The Trojans fought hard in a close match with a solid Bryan team and, if it were not for a couple forfeits, the 42-39 score could have turned out different.

The second dual against Ralston High School was another close one but, due to a team point being taken away from Ralston due to unsportsmanlike conduct, the Trojans edged out the Rams 37-36.

Platteview assistant coach Rob Pilcher said he thought the team wrestled well despite a few wrestlers battling illness the past two weeks.

"We have some guys that were sick this last couple weeks. Our whole school was so sick that we couldn't do our last tournament last weekend. So we have guys that have had one to two practices and one guy that had zero practices coming back," Pilcher said.

Pilcher said the team is also missing two state qualifiers -- potentially for the entire season -- due to knee injuries.

"So as a group, our guys are really working with a lot of adversity on being sick and with guys injured and hurting. I think they really are starting to get a lot better," Pilcher said.

He said the mat time the non-inured students are getting is vital to their development.

"We have a lot of guys that could be state qualifiers and could be state placers, but they got to get that mat time to improve to get there. They're not there right this second, but we're hoping by the end, when districts comes around, state comes around, they're wrestling their best, their best matches," Pilcher said.

