Platteview High School celebrates veterans, pays tribute to Jim Jenson

Platteview High School was the place to be Friday morning.

American flags lined Platteview Road leading up to the high school building, which welcomed veterans and other community members for the annual Veterans Day program.

The event began with a bagpipe procession by Jacob Moody, who played “Amazing Grace” and a presentation of the colors by VFW Post 9558.

Platteview’s concert choir sang the national anthem and “Homeland” by Z. Randall Stroope, and Shehara Ariyarathna and Esten Kohl led the assembly in saying the Pledge of Allegiance.

The school’s concert band and National Junior Honor Society flag bearers presented the Parade of the Branches, honoring service members from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard.

The event included a special tribute to Jim Jenson, who died last June. Jenson was instrumental in building the annual Veterans Day program at Platteview.

“His mark on the Springfield community has been indelible and will last for ages to come,” Platteview Principal Darin Johnson said. “Jim Jenson’s legacy to our district is forever etched on this Veterans Day program.”

Johnson asked for veterans and active-duty service members to stand and salute Jenson’s memory.

“Although his physical presence is missing today, his spirit and enduring legacy will forever grace Veterans Day at Platteview High School,” Johnson said.

Suzette Perry of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented a special award to the Jensen family, and Platteview teacher Scott Jenson — Jim Jenson’s son — took over introducing the veterans present.

“I’m honored to have my family here,” he said. “For each and every program, we have held at Platteview High School, my dad stood up here and called the roll call of the veterans in attendance. Again, it is my honor to be able to continue what he had a hand in starting 21 years ago.”

Bill Williams, founder of Patriotic Productions, was the keynote speaker for the program. He described launching the Remembering Our Fallen photo exhibit and organizing honor flights for 3,500 World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan veterans to visit monuments in Washington, D.C.

“Our mission with Remembering Our Fallen is that the fallen from Iraq and Afghanistan will not be forgotten,” Williams said, inviting Gold Star families to stand for recognition.

The program concluded with the playing of taps, closing remarks by Platteview senior class president Baily Korenoski and a reception in the school’s commons area.