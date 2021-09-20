Platteview High School football wins at home agaisnt Nebraska City

The Platteview High School Trojans took care of business on Sept. 17 against the Nebraska City Pioneers, winning the game 38-22 under the Friday night lights.
It would be the Trojans getting on the scoreboard first, when kicker Aidan Riha nailed a 26-yard field goal to put the Trojans up by 3 with a little over two minutes left in the first quarter.
It would not take the Pioneers long to strike back in the second quarter. With a little over 11 minutes left in the second quarter, Nebraska City found their way into the Trojan end zone to take the lead, 7-3.
Trojan Quarterback Jared Kuhl then kicked into high gear and ran it into the end zone to put the Trojans back on top, 10-7, which would be the score heading into halftime.
After a scoreless third quarter from both teams, Kuhl then executed an effective sweep to extend the lead 17-7 with around 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Trojan running back Ethan Golda would pound the rock in the end zone to further extend Platteview's lead to 24-7.
Nebraska City would not go without a fight though, as they responded with a touchdown of their own to cut the lead to 24-14 with a little less than six minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Trojan running back Cael Wichman would find his way into the end zone from a pitch from Kuhl to put the Trojans up 31-14.
The Pioneers would then respond with a touchdown and a successful two point conversion to cut the lead to 31-22 with less two minutes to play in the fourth.
Not content with just running the clock out though, Kuhl threw a 45-yard dart to Trojan receiver Dayton Swanson to end the game to 38-22 in favor of the Trojans.
Platteview is 3-1 to start the year, the team's best start since 2012.
"It's big, our schedule is a gauntlet," said Platteview head coach Mark McLaughlin. "You have to win these games, because if you don't, all of sudden your 7-2 is 5-4 and you're out."
McLaughlin gave his offensive line kudos for its effort in the game, aside when it came to the red zone.
"Our offensive line played its tail off tonight," McLaughlin said.
He said the Trojans were missing arguably its best linemen in Leo Guenther.
"There were a couple of kids, a sophomore and a senior that got their first crack tonight and they made the most of it," McLaughlin said.
McLaughlin also heaped praise onto Trojan cornerback and wide receiver Mitchell Rudie.
Rudie came up with a key interception in the third quarter that would be followed by the Trojans scoring four of the next six touchdowns.
"Mitchell Rudie, the first three games has given up a long pass, and there is a lot of bleacher coaches in there that think Mitchell Rudie should be out of the game," McLaughlin said. "The kid goes and makes a play like that and it does wonders for him personally, it does wonders for the kids on the team having confidence in him. Our coaches know he is one of our best 11."
Next up for the Trojans is the Wahoo Warriors at home on Sept. 24.