Platteview High School football wins at home agaisnt Nebraska City

The Platteview High School Trojans took care of business on Sept. 17 against the Nebraska City Pioneers, winning the game 38-22 under the Friday night lights.

It would be the Trojans getting on the scoreboard first, when kicker Aidan Riha nailed a 26-yard field goal to put the Trojans up by 3 with a little over two minutes left in the first quarter.

It would not take the Pioneers long to strike back in the second quarter. With a little over 11 minutes left in the second quarter, Nebraska City found their way into the Trojan end zone to take the lead, 7-3.

Trojan Quarterback Jared Kuhl then kicked into high gear and ran it into the end zone to put the Trojans back on top, 10-7, which would be the score heading into halftime.

After a scoreless third quarter from both teams, Kuhl then executed an effective sweep to extend the lead 17-7 with around 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Trojan running back Ethan Golda would pound the rock in the end zone to further extend Platteview's lead to 24-7.

Nebraska City would not go without a fight though, as they responded with a touchdown of their own to cut the lead to 24-14 with a little less than six minutes left in the fourth quarter.