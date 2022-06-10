Platteview Road to close at Highway 50

The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Friday afternoon that work is expected to begin Monday on Platteview Road, which will be closed for about 900 feet west of the interchange with Highway 50.

Graham Construction Inc. of Omaha is the contractor on the project, according to a news release. Work will include grading, paving and intersection improvements.

A marked detour will be provided. The project is slated for completion in August.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and to put phones down.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.