 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PLCS 2021 Hall of Fame inductees announced
0 comments

PLCS 2021 Hall of Fame inductees announced

{{featured_button_text}}

On Tuesday, the Papillion La Vista Schools Foundation announced its 2021 Hall of Fame class, who will be formally recognized during the foundation’s annual Gala on Saturday, Oct. 23.

The Hall of Fame awards are presented in three categories:

Distinguished Alumni

Papillion La Vista High School

Bret Abels (1983) -- vice president of business development, Schumacher Elevator Company.

Chris Whitted (1987) -- chief of police, City of Papillion.

Papillion La Vista South High School

Matt Kelly (2007) -- former flight surgeon, U.S. Navy; psychiatry resident at UNMC.

Jacob Weasel (2005) -- general surgeon, Monument Health in Rapid City, South Dakota; assistant dean for diversity and inclusion at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine.

Legendary Educator 

Dee Linse

Community Booster 

Karla Rupiper

The award recipients will be honored during the 2021 Gala, which also serves as a fundraiser for the PLCS Family Fund and the Student Emergency Fund. The evening starts at 6 p.m. on Oct. 23 and includes a reception, silent auction, formal dinner, and Hall of Fame awards program. Anyone may attend or sponsor. For more information on tickets or sponsorship, visit www.plvschoolsfoundation.org or call 402-829-1340. Masks will be required at the event.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Papillion

City Council round-up

  • Updated

The city councils of La Vista and Papillion convened last Tuesday for their separate, scheduled bi-weekly meetings.

Young reader hits 1,000 books
Papillion

Young reader hits 1,000 books

  • Updated

Brooke Haffke has completed the Papillion Public Library’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge. She will receive 10 free books, a T-shir…

St. Martha's installs Schnabl
Papillion

St. Martha's installs Schnabl

Thursday was a double-celebration at Papillion’s St. Martha’s Episcopal Church, as the congregation celebrated its 30th anniversary and formal…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert