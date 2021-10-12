PLCS 2021 Hall of Fame inductees announced

On Tuesday, the Papillion La Vista Schools Foundation announced its 2021 Hall of Fame class, who will be formally recognized during the foundation’s annual Gala on Saturday, Oct. 23.
The Hall of Fame awards are presented in three categories:
Distinguished Alumni
Papillion La Vista High School
Bret Abels (1983) -- vice president of business development, Schumacher Elevator Company.
Chris Whitted (1987) -- chief of police, City of Papillion.
Papillion La Vista South High School
Matt Kelly (2007) -- former flight surgeon, U.S. Navy; psychiatry resident at UNMC.
Jacob Weasel (2005) -- general surgeon, Monument Health in Rapid City, South Dakota; assistant dean for diversity and inclusion at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine.
Legendary Educator
Dee Linse
Community Booster
Karla Rupiper
The award recipients will be honored during the 2021 Gala, which also serves as a fundraiser for the PLCS Family Fund and the Student Emergency Fund. The evening starts at 6 p.m. on Oct. 23 and includes a reception, silent auction, formal dinner, and Hall of Fame awards program. Anyone may attend or sponsor. For more information on tickets or sponsorship, visit www.plvschoolsfoundation.org or call 402-829-1340. Masks will be required at the event.