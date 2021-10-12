PLCS 2021 Hall of Fame inductees announced

On Tuesday, the Papillion La Vista Schools Foundation announced its 2021 Hall of Fame class, who will be formally recognized during the foundation’s annual Gala on Saturday, Oct. 23.

The award recipients will be honored during the 2021 Gala, which also serves as a fundraiser for the PLCS Family Fund and the Student Emergency Fund. The evening starts at 6 p.m. on Oct. 23 and includes a reception, silent auction, formal dinner, and Hall of Fame awards program. Anyone may attend or sponsor. For more information on tickets or sponsorship, visit www.plvschoolsfoundation.org or call 402-829-1340. Masks will be required at the event.