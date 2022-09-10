 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PLCS announces annual greatness award winners

The Papillion La Vista Community Schools' 2021-22 Greatness Awards were presented to, from left, Ray Keller, Kate Heller Thomas, Tiffany Gladney, Renee Palumbo Greg Ebsen. The awards were made Aug. 8 at Werner Park.

Every year, five Papillion La Vista Community School employees are awarded the district’s top prize for their work during the previous school year.

The Greatness Awards are designed to recognize legendary staff members. The 2021-22 honorees were announced at the PLCS All-Staff Welcome Back Kickoff and Celebration at Werner Park on Aug. 8.

The recipients were:

• Greg Ebsen, Substitute of the Year

• Kate Heller Thomas, Classified Staff Member of the Year

• Tiffany Gladney, Rookie Teacher of the Year

• Renee Palumbo, Elementary Teacher of the Year

• Ray Keller, Secondary Teacher of the Year

The awards are supported by the Papillion La Vista Schools Foundation.

