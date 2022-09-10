PLCS announces annual greatness award winners

The photos are available in a group of award winners, or of the single award winners with their families. Each photo is titled with the award winner name.

Every year, five Papillion La Vista Community School employees are awarded the district’s top prize for their work during the previous school year.

The Greatness Awards are designed to recognize legendary staff members. The 2021-22 honorees were announced at the PLCS All-Staff Welcome Back Kickoff and Celebration at Werner Park on Aug. 8.

The recipients were:

• Greg Ebsen, Substitute of the Year

• Kate Heller Thomas, Classified Staff Member of the Year

• Tiffany Gladney, Rookie Teacher of the Year

• Renee Palumbo, Elementary Teacher of the Year

• Ray Keller, Secondary Teacher of the Year

The awards are supported by the Papillion La Vista Schools Foundation.