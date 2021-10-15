PLCS Board approves Foundation Field improvement

PAPILLION -- The Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education approved a nearly $1.4 million team meeting room for Foundation Field at its bi-weekly assembly on Monday, Oct. 11.

Board members selected a bid by Rogge General Contractors, Inc. of Lincoln to construct the 5,000 square foot stand-alone building. Rogge has previously worked in the district on the kindergarten addition to Rumsey Station Elementary a decade ago.

The team meeting room will sit on the southeast edge of the football field at Papillion La Vista South High School. There are two separate rooms for teams to gather, along with separate bathroom amenities. Space is set aside for game officials and trainers as well.

Athletes can use this nearby structure, rather than make the trek uphill to the locker room and gym facilities inside the school, for half-time prep or weather protection. At the board’s request, an HVAC system was added to provide respite during games or training.

“This will be a great addition to Foundation Field for all of the athletes,” said Board President Brian Lodes.

The project should be completed by mid-July 2022, according to Pat Carson of BCDM Architects.

In other news: