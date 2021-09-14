PLCS board approves masks, budget

Board member Valerie Fisher is a proponent of the mask optional policy, but endorsed the mask requirement in order to keep students in the classroom. It is a sentiment shared by the board and superintendent.

“I just can’t see that it is beneficial for our students to be sent home from school," Fisher said. "They need to be in their classrooms. They need to be person to person. They need to be with their teachers and they need to be with their peers. It’s the best way for them to have the best opportunity to learn."

In other action, the board approved the 2021-2022 budget, including a half-cent drop in the tax levy to $1.284 per $100, continuing a downward trend. To compare, the levy in 2018-2019 was $1.3050. As proposed, a home valued at $250,000 should expect to pay $3,210.

The General Fund budget will increase 3.3% overall to $152,253,085, with a budgeted cash reserve of $15,156,842.

The board also approved the annual performance goals for Superintendent Rikli, which include: implement school reopening and pandemic response plans; execute the updated District Strategic Plan; continue work on district facility needs and 2018 bond projects; implement district improvement initiatives; update district leadership succession planning processes; and expand district technology and information services plans.

The next PLCS Board of Education Meeting will be held on Monday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. at the PLCS Central Office, 420 South Washington St.

