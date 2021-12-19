PLCS Board celebrates semester’s end

PAPILLION — On Monday, Dec. 13, Papillion La Vista School Community Schools Board of Education members took stock at the end of a turbulent first semester at its bi-weekly board meeting.

The meeting got off to a jubilant start with the recognition of the undefeated, state champion Papillion La Vista South High School Volleyball team.

“This is an outstanding group of athletes and an outstanding group of human beings,” said Andrew Rikli, PLCS Superintendent.

Also worth celebration was the naming of Jason Ryan as the interim principal for Papillion La Vista High School. Ryan, currently an assistant principal at PLHS, will serve as interim during the 2022-2023 school year while the hiring process is completed.

“Our goal is to have him in there long term,” Rikli said. “We picked the right person, and I am incredibly proud and excited to see what he does.”

However, the first semester has not been without difficulties as the COVID-19 crisis grinds on. While positive cases had been on the decline following the reinstitution of obligatory mask use, there has been an uptick in recent weeks mirroring a spike in cases nationwide. That rise is similar to last year as the nation goes indoors for the fall and winter.

Combating the surge, PLCS has hosted two vaccination clinics by the Sarpy County Health Department. Over a thousand were vaccinated, more than half elementary-school age children, according to Annette Eyman, PLCS communications director.

Some groups, such as the Papillion Patriots, have shifted their ire from mask policy to the district’s hosting of clinics. They claim PLCS cannot host without a “health facility license.” Rikli called that “flat out wrong,” noting approval from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Service, PLCS attorneys, and a casual review of vaccination clinics held in a variety of facilities nationwide.

“To suggest otherwise is frankly ludicrous,” Rikli said.

Loan Eby, a leader of the Patriots group who made the accusation in public comment, did not respond to emails seeking comment from the Papillion Times.

Rikli was not finished. Eby and other individuals have been peppering state officials for several months with objections over PLCS mask policy, clinics and fundraising.

“We’ve had complaints lodged with the attorney general, twice. We’ve has complaints lodged with the state auditor, with the Nebraska Department of Education, the Nebraska Professional Practices Commission, and lastly, DHHS,” he said.

“Seven complaints, filed by district taxpayers, that have chewed up an enormous amount of time, money and resources on the taxpayer dime. All seven of those complaints have been found without merit, have been summarily dismissed and said the district did what they were supposed to do. That is something the taxpayers need to know.”

In other action, the board:

Approved the 2022-23 additions for PLCS staff, including 11.6 full time employees of certified staff (general education, special service and a director of human resources for classified staff), with an additional seven full time employees allocated if needed for growth.

Approved Catalyst Public Affairs as the district’s political representation for $39,000 plus expenses from January 2022 through December 2022.

Approved a bid from Meco-Henne Contracting for $577,000 for the Rumsey Station Elementary School renovation and addition. The project consists of the construction of 3,440 square feet of new addition and 55,125 square feet of renovation.

The PLCS Board of Education will next meet on Monday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. at the PLCS Central Office, 420 S Washington St.

