PLCS Board President Lodes seeks another term

PAPILLION -- Brian Lodes, current Board of Education president of the Papillion La Vista Community Schools, has announced his candidacy for a second term.

Lodes has served on the board since 2019. He works as a corporate controller for the NMC Group in Omaha.

A Creighton University graduate with a Bachelor of Science in business administration, Lodes and his wife, Nicola, are the parents of three children.

“I want to be re-elected to serve on the school board to ensure that there is continued focus on the district’s strategic plan, planning for the continued growth of the district and academic performance, with an emphasis on the recovery of learning loss due to COVID-19,” Lodes said in campaign materials.

Lodes said he wants PLCS students to have a “superior educational foundation and life development skills” while being cognizant of the district budget.

“Besides my current experience on the board of education, especially as president, growing up in La Vista and now living in Papillion gives me a unique perspective of the entire district,” he said. “My 31-years in the district, experience and background as a CPA and controller allows me to use an analytical, financial and strategic perspective to help lead the Papillion La Vista Community Schools into the next 10 years and beyond.”

In the May 10 primary, Lodes will face fellow incumbents Fred H. Tafoya and SuAnn Witt, and challengers Elizabeth Butler, Patricia Conway-Boyd, Loan Eby, Brittany Holtmeyer, Whitley Red and Santha Anne Walters.

Voters can select up to three candidates, with six moving on to the Nov. 8 general election.

For more information, see facebook.com/blodesforplcs.

