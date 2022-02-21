PLCS Board recognized for service

PAPILLION -- Members of the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education received a little bit of love during the Valentine’s Day edition of their bi-weekly meeting last Monday.

The board table was adorned with flowers and student notes in celebration of Nebraska School Board Recognition Week, which actually ran Jan. 30 to Feb. 5, but this was the closest meeting.

“You will find no better board of education anywhere in the metro, anywhere in the state, or for my money, anywhere in the country,” PLCS Superintendent Andrew Rikli said.

“This is an outstanding group of people that are in it for the right reasons. They are not doing it for the pay. They are doing it for the love of their community.”

In his report to the board, Rikli said COVID-19 positive cases are trending down. Student absences are in line with numbers seen prior to the pandemic at this time last year, allowing masking to remain an option and not mandatory.

Rikli introduced Brian Gesink as the new Bell Elementary Principal. Gesink is currently an administrator with the Bellevue Public Schools. He also recognized Trent Lyons of Liberty Middle School as the new Assistant Principal for Papillion Middle School. Both will take their positions in the next school year.

Also recognized was Bubba Penas, Dean of Students at Papillion La Vista South High School, who was awarded the 2022 Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association’s Assistant Athletic Director of the Year. Student Athlete Claire Busch from PLSHS was acknowledged as the NSAA girls’ single state bowling champion.

In action, the board:

• Approved the purchase of a Type-A 14 passenger Collins model bus for $71,625 from Master’s Transportation. This model is similar to purchases in 2017 and 2018, making it easier to train, service and maintain.

• Approved the purchase of a house near the district’s central office at 438 S Adams St. for $278,000, plus closing costs. It will be used for the PLCS Community Closet temporarily.

• Approved a request for proposal to be advertised and bid on for the purchase and installation of camera security systems at all the district’s elementary schools. The cameras will improve access control and monitoring, crime and vandalism prevention, student and staff safety, and emergency preparedness.

The system will be compatible with systems already installed in the secondary schools. The estimated cost is more than $900,000. PLCS has been approved for use of ESSER III funding to pay for approximately $500,000 of the project. The Special Building Fund will pay the remaining amount.

• Approved the proposed changes to the PLCS Policy 1000 -- Public Relations and Communications as presented.

The PLCS Board of Education will next meet on Monday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. at the PLCS Central Office, 420 S Washington St.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.