PLCS Community Closet ready to help families

In the last eight months, Meyers, two new staff members and a group of volunteers have been gathering new and unused clothing to begin the closet. Clothing has been provided by the community and from the ReRuns R Fun Consignment Shop in La Vista.

A grant from the Papillion La Vista Schools Foundation provided a washer, dryer, steamer and other supplies. The foundation also gave a monetary donation from the Anders Food Fund. While there are more than 6,000 items currently available, Meyers said the Community Closet is now appealing to the public for donations.

“When people ask what we need, we just say ‘Yes. Yes we need that.’ We are accepting anything that is of the highest quality,” she said.

During the pre-opening, the program is accessible through school counselors, social workers and principals. The family may ask for what needs they have, and give guidance into style and size preferences. The staff will then pick out items for the family.

When the Community Closet is up and running in October, families will make a confidential appointment to visit the shop themselves at Carriage Hill Elementary.

“Our families deserve that kind of confidentiality. We want to make sure they feel comfortable as they can be when they shop at the Closet,” Meyers said.