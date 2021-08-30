PLCS Community Closet ready to help families

A new project by the Papillion La Vista Community Schools provides students and their families confidential access to free clothing and essential items in times of need.
The PLCS Community Closet is currently in a “soft-launch,” said Dr. Becky Meyers, Director of Elementary Human Resources and Student Services. The program will have a formal opening in October at Carriage Hill Elementary.
In a presentation to the Board of Education on Aug. 23 and in a follow-up interview, Meyers said the school system’s primary objective is always to meet the needs of the school community. Superintendent Andrew Rikli tasked Meyers to study the feasibility of a clothing and personal item distribution system, which has been implemented in other regional school districts.
She said area food programs have been meeting hunger issues, but outlets that distribute clothes, shoes, toothbrushes, combs, detergent et al. were lacking.
“It was something that we definitely have a need for, and once we began talking to school principals and counselors and social workers, everyone started getting really excited,” Meyers said.
After researching existing programs, she said they came up with four goals: create a confidential resource for families with hardships; fill unmet needs; reduce the barriers to get basic needs; and provide service and learning opportunities for students. The hope is for the project to be ongoing and sustainable for the future.
In the last eight months, Meyers, two new staff members and a group of volunteers have been gathering new and unused clothing to begin the closet. Clothing has been provided by the community and from the ReRuns R Fun Consignment Shop in La Vista.
A grant from the Papillion La Vista Schools Foundation provided a washer, dryer, steamer and other supplies. The foundation also gave a monetary donation from the Anders Food Fund. While there are more than 6,000 items currently available, Meyers said the Community Closet is now appealing to the public for donations.
“When people ask what we need, we just say ‘Yes. Yes we need that.’ We are accepting anything that is of the highest quality,” she said.
During the pre-opening, the program is accessible through school counselors, social workers and principals. The family may ask for what needs they have, and give guidance into style and size preferences. The staff will then pick out items for the family.
When the Community Closet is up and running in October, families will make a confidential appointment to visit the shop themselves at Carriage Hill Elementary.
“Our families deserve that kind of confidentiality. We want to make sure they feel comfortable as they can be when they shop at the Closet,” Meyers said.
The schoolroom contains about a quarter of the available items, with additional goods stored at Ashbury Elementary. Meyers said they are already looking for a larger location.
The program has added educational benefits for special needs students as well.
“The most exciting news is what this can do for our students in the area of service learning,” Meyers said. “For example, it is a job site for students in the Young Adult Transition Program. So, twice a week, we will have students come in and work in the Closet and learn job skills.”
“It could be pick-up. It could be delivery. It could be washing, drying, folding, sorting, or straightening racks. It will be based off of seeing what they are most interested in learning.”
PLCS is currently accepting new or barely-used items at the PLCS Central Office, located at 420 S. Washington St. in Papillion. The office is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Picking up donations can also be arranged. Right now, they are looking to stock up on winter clothing, hygiene products, as well as clean plastic bags and boxes.
Meyers said they track incoming and outgoing items to get a clearer idea what families want and need. There are funds set aside for specialty items like children’s sportswear.
“We really want this effort to be seamless. When families come in and make an appointment to shop in the Closet, everything is free of charge. We don’t want to be putting too many barriers in place,” she said.
Interested families may contact their school’s principal, social worker or counsellor for more information on the Community Closet. They may also call 402-537-6279 or email communitycloset@plcschools.org.