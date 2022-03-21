PLCS: COVID-19 protocols lifted

PAPILLION -- With the expectation that the COVID-19 crisis is drawing to a close, the Papillion La Vista Community Schools on Monday, March 14, rescinded its General Authority Resolution and eliminated most of the pandemic protocols.

The board had renewed a resolution in August 2021 from the 2020-2021 school year, which allowed PLCS Superintendent Andrew Rikli to approve operational decisions between board meetings. The superintendent used that power for the first time on August 27, as positive cases in the schools spiked, to activate the district’s existing COVID-19 protocols.

At its peak in mid-January 2022, positive cases reached a weekly high of 365 for students and staff. By the mid-March, there were nine cases. Based on this and other data, these new recommendations were made and should be in place for the remainder of the school year, according to PLCS Communication Director Annette Eyman.

“Back to normal was our goal at the beginning of the year, and it is now,” Eyman said.

Children may still wear masks should they want, but the “triggers” that guided their use for all grades are lifted. Other practices will be eased, such as social distancing and allowing food at school events. All students will be returning to the cafeterias, school assemblies are coming back, and the water fountains are being turned on.

The sanitizing and handwashing practices that are now in place have become the new standard.

“We will continue to look at the data,” Eyman said. “The data drove the actions.”

In other action, the board:

• Approved the administrative salary and benefits as presented for 2022-2023, including a certified administrator base salary of $71,200 and a minimum salary increase of 3.309%. It also approved a three-year salary Rikli at $251,310 for 2022-2023.

• Entered into an agreement with Electric Company of Omaha for the purchase and installation of camera security systems at all the district’s elementary schools for $610,885. The cameras will improve access control and monitoring, crime and vandalism prevention, student and staff safety, and emergency preparedness. The system will be compatible with those already installed in the secondary schools. PLCS has been approved for use of ESSER III funding to pay for approximately $500,000 of the project. The Special Building Fund will pay the remaining amount. The project should be completed over the summer.

• Approved an agreement with Apple Computer, Inc. for $324,800 to replace devices for staff at Papillion High School, Papillion South High School, IDEAL, Health Academy, Zoo Academy, Papillion La Vista Early Childhood Center, STAR Center, Project Search and the Central Office. The district estimates a four-year life cycle for laptops before they need replacing.

• The board welcomed Julie Denker as the new Director of Food Services.

The PLCS Board of Education will next meet on Monday, March 28 at 6 p.m. at the PLCS Central Office, 420 S Washington St.

