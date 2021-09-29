PLCS COVID cases drop

At Monday’s meeting of the Papillion La Vista Community School Board of Education, the district updated its COVID-19 numbers, showing cases have dropped since the re-implemented mask policy went into effect.
Positive COVID-19 infections have dropped from a high of 82 cases in the third week of the school year to 15 cases in the seventh week. Attendance numbers have improved, returning to a normal 98% from 94% in week three, according to Assistant Superintendent Kathryn Settles.
Also returning to normal is the school board chamber. The capacity audiences of the last few weeks have dwindled to less than 30, with only a few of the same anti-mask advocates speaking in open session.
The board will continue to monitor the pandemic numbers.
In other news, the board:
• Ethan P. Harvey of Papillion La Vista High School; and Courtney R. Clark, Justin T. Harris and Grace A. Pham of Papillion La Vista South High School were recognized as National Merit Semifinalists. These students were in the top 1% nationwide who took the PSAT test last year, an “incredibly elite designation,” said PLCS Superintendent Andrew Rikli.
“These kids are winners in every sense of the word. They have brought honor to this school district through their dedication and their hard work,” he said.
• Recognized 2021-2022 Nebraska Schools Athletic Association Outstanding Service Award winners Jason Ryan, activities/athletic director of Papillion La Vista High School, and Jeremy Van Ackeren, assistant principal/activities director of Papillion-La Vista South High School. The award recognizes their contribution to baseball events.
• Finalized the tax rate, as previously proposed and approved, at $1.284 per $100 of assessed value. Overall, it will be a half-cent reduction for the year.
• Reauthorized the Temporary Early Retirement Incentive Program (TERIP), which encourages eligible certificated employees who are considering an early decision to accelerate their retirement plans effective at the end of each school year. This is an annual reauthorization for 15 applicants to the program.
• PLCS and Children’s Hospital have entered into a partnership on mental health screening, building upon their work with a medical “app” for physical illness.
The PLCS Board of Education will next meet on Monday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m. at the PLCS Central Office, 420 S Washington St.