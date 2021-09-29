PLCS COVID cases drop

At Monday’s meeting of the Papillion La Vista Community School Board of Education, the district updated its COVID-19 numbers, showing cases have dropped since the re-implemented mask policy went into effect.

Positive COVID-19 infections have dropped from a high of 82 cases in the third week of the school year to 15 cases in the seventh week. Attendance numbers have improved, returning to a normal 98% from 94% in week three, according to Assistant Superintendent Kathryn Settles.

Also returning to normal is the school board chamber. The capacity audiences of the last few weeks have dwindled to less than 30, with only a few of the same anti-mask advocates speaking in open session.

The board will continue to monitor the pandemic numbers.

In other news, the board:

• Ethan P. Harvey of Papillion La Vista High School; and Courtney R. Clark, Justin T. Harris and Grace A. Pham of Papillion La Vista South High School were recognized as National Merit Semifinalists. These students were in the top 1% nationwide who took the PSAT test last year, an “incredibly elite designation,” said PLCS Superintendent Andrew Rikli.