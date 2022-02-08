 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PLCS Day 100

PAPILLION/LA VISTA – Kindergarten to fifth grade students throughout the Papillion La Vista Community Schools celebrated the 100th day of classes with a variety of activities.

On Jan. 28, students in Amy Bowen’s kindergarten class at Portal Elementary were given a counting mat to sort colors of Fruit Loops cereal into 10 groups of 10. The students then slid the cereal onto a ribbon to make a necklace, double checking their work counting by 10s.

Meanwhile, over at Patriot Elementary, kindergartners dressed the part of centenarians while constructing a wall of 100 Solo cups in Sarah Demings’ class, while students in Sarah O’Leary’s class sat in rapt attention for story time.

