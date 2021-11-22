PLCS Fisher recall effort underway

PAPILLION -- On Friday, the Sarpy County Election Commission provided recall petitions for an effort to remove Papillion-La Vista Community Schools Board member Valerie Fisher from office.

Loan Eby, a resident of Papillion, has 30 days from Nov. 19 to collect 7,229 signatures from valid, registered Papillion-La Vista voters. That number is 35% of the vote of the most popular candidate in the previous election -- which happened to be Fisher, who earned 20,653.

Eby initially sought to oust four PLCS board members, all officers. Those members, however, are up for reelection next year and are not eligible for recall, only the recently-elected Fisher. Should Eby collect enough signatures to force a recall, the cost of the special election will be borne by the public schools.

There have been no effective recall petitions in recent memory in Sarpy County. The last two attempts occurred in Bellevue in 2017 and 2019, and failed to receive enough signatures.

The Sarpy County Election Commission said in a statement it is working closely with the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office and Nebraska Secretary of State to ensure all actions fall within the bounds of state election law.

The Times expects to touch base with Fisher and Eby at tonight's board meeting.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.