 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PLCS Fisher recall effort underway
0 comments

PLCS Fisher recall effort underway

{{featured_button_text}}

PAPILLION -- On Friday, the Sarpy County Election Commission provided recall petitions for an effort to remove Papillion-La Vista Community Schools Board member Valerie Fisher from office.

Loan Eby, a resident of Papillion, has 30 days from Nov. 19 to collect 7,229 signatures from valid, registered Papillion-La Vista voters. That number is 35% of the vote of the most popular candidate in the previous election -- which happened to be Fisher, who earned 20,653.

Eby initially sought to oust four PLCS board members, all officers. Those members, however, are up for reelection next year and are not eligible for recall, only the recently-elected Fisher. Should Eby collect enough signatures to force a recall, the cost of the special election will be borne by the public schools.

There have been no effective recall petitions in recent memory in Sarpy County. The last two attempts occurred in Bellevue in 2017 and 2019, and failed to receive enough signatures.

The Sarpy County Election Commission said in a statement it is working closely with the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office and Nebraska Secretary of State to ensure all actions fall within the bounds of state election law.

The Times expects to touch base with Fisher and Eby at tonight's board meeting.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Papillion

Man cited for concealed gun at PLCS board meeting

  • Updated

UPDATE: Papillion Police Chief Chris Whitted said two citations were issued and the man was released. The investigation is active, and has been referred to the Sarpy County Attorney’s office. The incident took place following the adjournment of the board’s bi-weekly meeting.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert