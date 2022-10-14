PLCS invites community to give input on potential bond projects

The Papillion La Vista Community Schools will hold public forums Thursday, Oct. 20, and Thursday, Oct. 27, to solicit input about a potential bond issue and which projects should be included.

The community is encouraged to attend the forums — which start at 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at Papillion La Vista South High School and 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at Papillion La Vista High School — to learn about a potential facility needs list and to provide feedback.

The district is also holding a discovery tour from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, for those interested in touring schools and learning how the proposal would impact students. The tour concludes with lunch and a discussion with PLCS Superintendent Andy Rikli.

A Facebook Live is also scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, and neighborhood meetings are underway across the school district through early November.

The district says the projects under consideration include safety and security improvements, updating older facilities and accommodating an increasing number of students.

Find more information at plcschools.org/BondIssue. The website also includes a project list and a feedback forum that can be completed on residents' own schedules, as well as an email address to ask questions from the district's communications department.